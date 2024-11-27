Rhode Island Rams and the Detroit Mercy Titans square off in Jacksonville, Florida

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-4) vs. Rhode Island Rams (5-0) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15.5;…

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-4) vs. Rhode Island Rams (5-0)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on Detroit Mercy in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Rams are 5-0 in non-conference play. Rhode Island is the top team in the A-10 with 21.2 fast break points.

The Titans are 3-4 in non-conference play. Detroit Mercy is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Rhode Island makes 53.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.3 percentage points higher than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Detroit Mercy has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 34.8% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Rams.

Mak Manciel is averaging 13.4 points for the Titans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

