Rhode Island hosts Holy Cross following Warren’s 23-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at Rhode Island Rams (1-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Rhode Island after Gabe Warren scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 85-61 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Rhode Island went 12-20 overall last season while going 9-8 at home. The Rams averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Holy Cross went 10-23 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Crusaders averaged 7.7 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 6.4 bench points last season.

