Rhode Island hosts Holy Cross after Warren’s 23-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at Rhode Island Rams (1-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -17.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Rhode Island after Gabe Warren scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 85-61 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Rhode Island finished 9-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Rams averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.9% from behind the arc last season.

Holy Cross finished 10-23 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Crusaders allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

