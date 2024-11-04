Rhode Island hosts Fairfield in season opener

Fairfield Stags at Rhode Island Rams Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is…

Fairfield Stags at Rhode Island Rams

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Fairfield in the season opener.

Rhode Island finished 12-20 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams averaged 4.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Fairfield finished 24-13 overall a season ago while going 10-6 on the road. The Stags averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

