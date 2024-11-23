Rhode Island hosts Charleston (SC) after Brzovic’s 22-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) at Rhode Island Rams (4-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC)…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) at Rhode Island Rams (4-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Rhode Island after Ante Brzovic scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 76-61 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

Rhode Island finished 12-20 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.9% from deep last season.

The Cougars are 1-0 in road games. Charleston (SC) has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

