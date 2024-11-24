Rhode Island hosts Charleston (SC) after Brzovic’s 22-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) at Rhode Island Rams (4-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) at Rhode Island Rams (4-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Rhode Island after Ante Brzovic scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 76-61 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

Rhode Island finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 9-8 at home. The Rams averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.3 last season.

The Cougars are 1-0 on the road. Charleston (SC) scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

