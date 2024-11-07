Reynolds leads Northern Colorado against Colorado after 21-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (1-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays Colorado…

Northern Colorado Bears (1-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays Colorado after Langston Reynolds scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 75-55 victory over the Colorado College Tigers.

Colorado went 26-11 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Buffaloes gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

Northern Colorado finished 19-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 38.5 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.