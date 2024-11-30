Live Radio
Reilly scores 18 as Delaware downs Rider 72-66

The Associated Press

November 30, 2024, 5:07 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Cavan Reilly’s 18 points helped Delaware defeat Rider 72-66 on Saturday.

Reilly went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-3). Izaiah Pasha added 15 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor and also had six rebounds. Erik Timko shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Jay Alvarez led the Broncs (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. TJ Weeks Jr. added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Rider. Tariq Ingraham also put up 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

