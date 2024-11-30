Reilly scores 18 as Delaware downs Rider 72-66

Cavan Reilly's 18 points helped Delaware defeat Rider 72-66 on Saturday.

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Cavan Reilly’s 18 points helped Delaware defeat Rider 72-66 on Saturday.

Reilly went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-3). Izaiah Pasha added 15 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor and also had six rebounds. Erik Timko shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Jay Alvarez led the Broncs (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. TJ Weeks Jr. added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Rider. Tariq Ingraham also put up 12 points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.