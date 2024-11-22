Reed Bailey scores 23 to propel Davidson to 93-66 victory over VMI

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey had 23 points in Davidson’s 93-66 victory over VMI on Friday night. Bailey also…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey had 23 points in Davidson’s 93-66 victory over VMI on Friday night.

Bailey also had eight rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (4-0). Bobby Durkin scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc and added four steals. Mike Loughnane shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

TJ Johnson led the way for the Keydets (4-3) with 21 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for VMI. Linus Holmstrom finished with 11 points.

Davidson took the lead with 19:45 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

