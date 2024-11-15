Reaves scores 22, Iona takes down Vermont 62-59

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 22 points as Iona beat Vermont 62-59 on Friday night. Reaves added…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 22 points as Iona beat Vermont 62-59 on Friday night.

Reaves added five rebounds and three steals for the Gaels (1-3). James Patterson scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds.

TJ Long led the Catamounts (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and three steals. Vermont also got 16 points from TJ Hurley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

