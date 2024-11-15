Ray’Sean Taylor scores 30, SIU-Edwardsville takes down Western Michigan 79-60

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor’s 30 points led SIU-Edwardsville past Western Michigan 79-60 on Friday night. Taylor added seven…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor’s 30 points led SIU-Edwardsville past Western Michigan 79-60 on Friday night.

Taylor added seven assists for the Cougars (3-2). Desmond Polk scored 16 points while going 7 of 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range). Brian Taylor II shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Owen Lobsinger led the Broncos (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points.

The score was 43-29 at halftime. Ray’Sean Taylor scored 17 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.