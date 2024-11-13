Raynaud’s double-double send Stanford past Northern Arizona 90-64

Maxime Raynaud scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and Stanford won its third straight in overwhelming…

Maxime Raynaud scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and Stanford won its third straight in overwhelming fashion beating Northern Arizona 90-64 on Tuesday night.

Oziyah Sellers scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, reserve Ryan Agarwal scored 15 points, Jaylen Blakes 13 and Benny Gealer 10.

Trent McLaughlin scored 20 points, Oakland Fort scored 13 and Carson Towt 11 for Northern Arizona (2-1).

McLaughlin made a 3-pointer with 8:41 left before halftime to bring the Lumberjacks within 20-16. The small margin, however, was short lived as Stanford proceeded to outscore Northern Arizona 28-10 for the remainder of the first half and the Cardinal led 48-26 at intermission.

Blakes’ layup with 8:38 remaining gave Stanford its first 20-plus point lead at 71-50

The Cardinal is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Denver and Cal State Fullerton by 23 and 27 points, respectively. Stanford is one of seven in the ACC with a 25-point or better scoring margin to start the year.

