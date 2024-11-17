Raynaud leads Stanford against UC Davis after 22-point showing

UC Davis Aggies (2-1) at Stanford Cardinal (3-0) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -13; over/under…

UC Davis Aggies (2-1) at Stanford Cardinal (3-0)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -13; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on UC Davis after Maxime Raynaud scored 22 points in Stanford’s 90-64 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Stanford went 14-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinal gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

UC Davis went 20-13 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shot 43.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.