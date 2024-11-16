Raynaud leads Stanford against UC Davis after 22-point game

UC Davis Aggies (2-1) at Stanford Cardinal (3-0)
Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts UC Davis after Maxime Raynaud scored 22 points in Stanford’s 90-64 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
Stanford finished 14-18 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Cardinal averaged 76.3 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.9% from deep last season.
UC Davis finished 20-13 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Aggies averaged 7.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
