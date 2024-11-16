Raynaud leads Stanford against UC Davis after 22-point game

UC Davis Aggies (2-1) at Stanford Cardinal (3-0) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts UC Davis…

UC Davis Aggies (2-1) at Stanford Cardinal (3-0)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts UC Davis after Maxime Raynaud scored 22 points in Stanford’s 90-64 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Stanford finished 14-18 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Cardinal averaged 76.3 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.9% from deep last season.

UC Davis finished 20-13 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Aggies averaged 7.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

