Rataj and Oregon State host North Texas

Oregon State Beavers (4-1) at North Texas Mean Green (4-1)

Denton, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces North Texas after Michael Rataj scored 20 points in Oregon State’s 78-75 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Mean Green have gone 3-0 at home. North Texas is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

The Beavers play their first true road game after going 4-1 to start the season. Oregon State ranks third in the WCC shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

North Texas averages 69.6 points, 11.2 more per game than the 58.4 Oregon State gives up. Oregon State has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Mean Green.

Rataj is averaging 16.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Beavers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

