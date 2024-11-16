Rashad King, Harold Woods propel Northeastern to 80-62 victory over Central Connecticut

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Rashad King had 27 points, Harold Woods scored 26 and Northeastern rolled to an 80-62…

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Rashad King had 27 points, Harold Woods scored 26 and Northeastern rolled to an 80-62 victory over Central Connecticut on Saturday night.

King shot 11 for 15, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (3-1). Harold Woods added 26 points while going 11 of 16 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had 10 rebounds and three steals. William Kermoury shot 4 for 12 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Blue Devils (2-2) were led in scoring by Jayden Brown, who finished with 15 points. Jordan Jones and Darin Smith Jr. added 11 points apiece.

Northeastern took the lead with 11:52 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 50-28 at halftime, with King racking up 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

