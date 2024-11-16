Rapp scores 18 in Portland’s 63-61 victory over Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Austin Rapp scored 18 points as Portland beat Long Beach State 63-61 on Saturday night.…

Rapp shot 5 for 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Pilots (2-2). Max Mackinnon went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Vukasin Masic shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Cam Denson finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Beach (1-3). Ramel Lloyd Jr. also scored 15 points for Long Beach State. Devin Askew finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

