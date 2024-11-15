Randolph leads Saint Peter’s against UMBC after 22-point showing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-3) at UMBC Retrievers (3-1) Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays UMBC after…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-3) at UMBC Retrievers (3-1)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays UMBC after Marcus Randolph scored 22 points in Saint Peter’s 75-65 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

UMBC went 11-21 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Retrievers averaged 78.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.7 last season.

Saint Peter’s went 8-8 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Peacocks averaged 64.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.0 last season.

