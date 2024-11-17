Ralph leads Pacific against No. 18 Arkansas after 23-point performance

Pacific Tigers (3-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits No. 18 Arkansas…

Pacific Tigers (3-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits No. 18 Arkansas after Elias Ralph scored 23 points in Pacific’s 60-57 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Arkansas went 16-17 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Razorbacks averaged 6.0 steals, 6.1 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 away from home. Pacific ranks fifth in the WCC with 16.8 assists per game led by Lamar Washington averaging 8.2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

