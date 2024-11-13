Raegan Beers breaks school scoring record with 27 points as No. 9 Oklahoma downs Western Carolina

Raegan Beers had 27 points and nine rebounds, and No. 9 Oklahoma set a school scoring record to roll past…

Beers was the AP Player of the Week for her dominant performances last week. The 6-foot-4 Oregon State transfer became the first Sooners player in 16 seasons to have back-to-back games with at least 20 points and 14 rebounds. She remained nearly unstoppable by making 12 of 14 field goals against the Catamounts.

Sahara Williams scored 16 points and Skylar Vann added 15 for the Sooners (3-0), who shot 63.2% from the field.

The Sooners scored their 100th point on a 3-pointer by Zya Vann with 6:45 remaining and set the school record, previously 121 points, on a steal and layup by Caya Smith with 1:46 to play.

Oklahoma has won all three games by blowout. Its previous victories were 76-44 over Southern and 95-51 against Virginia.

Tyja Beans scored 13 points for Western Carolina (3-1), but she made just 5 of 17 shots. The Catamounts shot 29% from the floor.

NO. 6 NOTRE DAME 92, JAMES MADISON 46

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and Kate Koval finished with 14 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks as No. 6 Notre Dame beat James Madison.

Hidalgo also had six rebounds and four steals for Notre Dame (3-0). The sophomore point guard’s tenacious defense triggered a 25-2 advantage for the Fighting Irish in fastbreak points.

Koval, a 6-foot-5 freshman, helped Notre Dame to a 44-20 advantage in points in the paint. The Irish finished with a 54-43 edge in rebounds.

Olivia Miles scored 16 points and Liatu King and Cassandre Prosper each had 11 in the win. King left the game in the fourth quarter after hitting the floor hard during a battle under the basket.

Kseniia Kozlova had 14 points and 10 rebounds for James Madison (3-1).

NO. 11 MARYLAND, SYRACUSE 73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 22 points, Allie Kubek added 16 and No. 11 Maryland topped Syracuse 84-73.

The difference was the second quarter when the Terrapins (4-0) hit 12 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, to outscore the Orange (1-2) 28-11. Syracuse was 5 of 12 with one 3-pointer and five turnovers.

Down 24-14 when the Orange made the first two baskets of the second quarter, Kubek started and ended a 15-0 run with layups. Shyanne Sellers followed with a 3-pointer, Bri McDaniel had two baskets and Christina Dalce had two layups. Maryland was up 29-24 in less than four minutes as Syracuse missed five shots and had two turnovers.

McDaniel had 13 points off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting and Dalce scored 10. Saylor Poffenbarger had nine points and nine rebounds as the Terrapins had a 40-32 rebounding advantage. Smikle was 10 of 10 from the foul line, where Maryland was 12 of 14 in the fourth quarter and 20 of 24 for the game while Syracuse finished 9 of 10.

Georgia Woolley led the Orange with 17 points. Kyra Wood had 16 with 11 rebounds, Sophie Burrows scored 13 and Dominique Camp added 10.

NO. 22 ALABAMA 68, NORFOLK STATE 58

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Ashlee Barker had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Aaliyah Nye added 15 points and No. 22 Alabama beat Norfolk State.

Alabama led 37-20 at halftime before Norfolk State rallied behind seven straight points from Diamond Johnson to begin the fourth quarter to get within 51-50 with 7:15 left.

Alabama rebuilt an eight-point lead before Kierra Wheeler and Niya Fields made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possession to cut Norfolk State’s deficit to 60-56. The Crimson Tide responded with four straight field goals, capped by Nye’s 3-pointer to take control at 67-56.

Essence Cody scored 14 points and Zaay Green added 12 for Alabama (4-0). Karly Weathers grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

Wheeler led Norfolk State (3-1) with 19 points. Diamond Johnson had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Fields added 14 points and five assists.

