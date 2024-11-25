Radford wins 63-48 against Chicago State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — David Early scored 10 points as Radford beat Chicago State 63-48 on Monday.
Early shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (5-2). Isaiah Gaines, Truth Harris and Jarvin Moss all added nine points.
Jalen Forrest finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (0-7).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.