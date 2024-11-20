Radford visits Clemson after Hunter’s 30-point game

Radford Highlanders (4-1) at Clemson Tigers (3-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Radford after…

Radford Highlanders (4-1) at Clemson Tigers (3-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Radford after Chase Hunter scored 30 points in Clemson’s 84-71 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

Clemson finished 24-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 14.1 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

The Highlanders are 1-1 on the road. Radford has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

