Radford visits Clemson after Hunter’s 30-point game

Radford Highlanders (4-1) at Clemson Tigers (3-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under…

Radford Highlanders (4-1) at Clemson Tigers (3-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces Radford after Chase Hunter scored 30 points in Clemson’s 84-71 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

Clemson finished 24-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 14.2 bench points last season.

The Highlanders are 1-1 in road games. Radford has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.