Radford takes on Old Dominion following Moss’ 24-point performance

Old Dominion Monarchs (0-2) at Radford Highlanders (1-1) Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -4.5; over/under…

Old Dominion Monarchs (0-2) at Radford Highlanders (1-1)

Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -4.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Old Dominion after Jarvis Moss scored 24 points in Radford’s 89-77 victory over the William & Mary Tribe.

Radford went 8-5 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Highlanders averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

Old Dominion went 7-25 overall a season ago while going 1-12 on the road. The Monarchs shot 42.0% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.