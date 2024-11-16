Radford takes on Evansville following Moss’ 23-point showing

Radford Highlanders (2-1) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-2) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -4.5;…

Radford Highlanders (2-1) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-2)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays Evansville after Jarvis Moss scored 23 points in Radford’s 87-75 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Evansville finished 17-18 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Purple Aces averaged 12.9 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Radford went 4-11 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 1.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

