Radford and William & Mary to meet in cross-conference contest

William & Mary Tribe (1-0) at Radford Highlanders (0-1)

Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts William & Mary in a non-conference matchup.

Radford finished 8-5 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Highlanders averaged 11.1 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

William & Mary went 5-15 in CAA action and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Tribe allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field last season.

