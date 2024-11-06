Live Radio
Quion Burns scores 16 in double-double, Maine defeats Maine-Fort Kent 98-47

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 8:56 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Quion Burns scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Maine beat Maine-Fort Kent 98-47 on Wednesday night.

AJ Lopez scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bears (1-1). Kellen Tynes shot 3 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Tarik Islamovic led the way for the Bengals with 10 points and seven rebounds. Maine-Fort Kent also got nine points from Maksim Vukcevic. Aiden Grady finished with six points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

