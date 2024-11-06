Quion Burns scores 16 in double-double, Maine defeats Maine-Fort Kent 98-47

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Quion Burns scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Maine beat Maine-Fort Kent 98-47 on…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Quion Burns scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Maine beat Maine-Fort Kent 98-47 on Wednesday night.

AJ Lopez scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bears (1-1). Kellen Tynes shot 3 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Tarik Islamovic led the way for the Bengals with 10 points and seven rebounds. Maine-Fort Kent also got nine points from Maksim Vukcevic. Aiden Grady finished with six points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.