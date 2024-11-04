Quinton Mincey scores 20, UMass-Lowell takes down Rivier 115-59

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Mincey scored 20 points as UMass-Lowell beat Rivier 115-59 on Monday night. Mincey added seven…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Mincey scored 20 points as UMass-Lowell beat Rivier 115-59 on Monday night.

Mincey added seven rebounds for the River Hawks (1-0). Yuri Covington scored 18 points while going 6 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Martin Somerville had 17 points and went 6 of 8 from the field, including five 3-pointers.

Kyler Bosse finished with 17 points for the Raiders. Matt Constant added 14 points for Rivier. Odarius Cade put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

