Quinnipiac takes on Saint Louis for non-conference matchup

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-3) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-2) St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis and Quinnipiac…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-3) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-2)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis and Quinnipiac face off in non-conference action.

Saint Louis went 8-8 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Billikens averaged 74.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.4 last season.

The Bobcats are 1-3 on the road. Quinnipiac is eighth in the MAAC scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 38.2%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.