Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Quinnipiac hosts Maine for…

Quinnipiac hosts Maine for cross-conference game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 3:42 AM

Maine Black Bears (2-1) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-2)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces Quinnipiac for a non-conference matchup.

Quinnipiac finished 24-10 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Maine finished 15-17 overall with a 5-13 record on the road a season ago. The Black Bears shot 43.7% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up