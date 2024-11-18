Quinnipiac faces Navy following Tice’s 21-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-2) at Navy Midshipmen (1-3) Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Navy after Amarri…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-2) at Navy Midshipmen (1-3)

Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Navy after Amarri Tice scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 58-55 win against the Maine Black Bears.

Navy went 13-18 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Midshipmen averaged 6.7 steals, 2.0 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

Quinnipiac finished 16-6 in MAAC play and 10-5 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats shot 44.9% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

