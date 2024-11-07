Quinnipiac earns 71-47 win over WPI

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Otieno’s 14 points helped Quinnipiac defeat WPI 71-47 on Thursday night. Otieno added 10 rebounds…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Otieno’s 14 points helped Quinnipiac defeat WPI 71-47 on Thursday night.

Otieno added 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (1-1). Amarri Tice scored 13 points while going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds. Jaden Zimmerman went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Aidan Callahan finished with nine points for the Engineers. Jack Bleier added seven points for WPI. Justin Molen also recorded seven points.

