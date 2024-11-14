Quinnipiac Bobcats welcome the Maine Black Bears on Friday

Maine Black Bears (2-1) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-2) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Maine. Quinnipiac…

Maine Black Bears (2-1) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-2)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Maine.

Quinnipiac finished 13-3 at home last season while going 24-10 overall. The Bobcats gave up 71.2 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Maine went 7-10 in America East play and 5-13 on the road a season ago. The Black Bears averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 16.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.