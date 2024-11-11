Queens visits Utah following Madsen’s 25-point performance

Queens Royals (2-0) at Utah Utes (2-0) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Queens…

Queens Royals (2-0) at Utah Utes (2-0)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Queens after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah’s 98-63 victory against the Central Arkansas Bears.

Utah went 22-15 overall last season while going 18-2 at home. The Utes allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Queens finished 1-16 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Royals averaged 80.1 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

