Queens visits Seymour and East Tennessee State

Queens Royals (3-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers…

Queens Royals (3-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-2)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Queens after Jaden Seymour scored 28 points in East Tennessee State’s 87-76 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-1 in home games. East Tennessee State ranks fourth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Royals have gone 0-3 away from home. Queens ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

East Tennessee State scores 77.8 points, 6.6 more per game than the 71.2 Queens allows. Queens’ 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is shooting 55.9% and averaging 19.0 points for the Buccaneers.

Chris Ashby is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 10 points.

