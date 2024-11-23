Queens takes on South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-5) vs. Queens Royals (2-3) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens squares…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-5) vs. Queens Royals (2-3)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens squares off against South Carolina Upstate at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The Royals have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Queens is fifth in the ASUN with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Wilson averaging 2.4.

The Spartans are 2-5 in non-conference play. South Carolina Upstate is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Queens averages 66.0 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than the 83.4 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Queens allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 1.0 rebound and 1.2 assists for the Royals.

Mister Dean is averaging 19.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

