Queens takes down Western Carolina 67-54

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Asjon Anderson scored 24 points as Queens beat Western Carolina 67-54 on Friday night. Anderson shot…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Asjon Anderson scored 24 points as Queens beat Western Carolina 67-54 on Friday night.

Anderson shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 12 from the line for the Royals (2-0). Yoav Berman added nine points while going 3 of 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had nine rebounds. Leo Colimerio had eight points and shot 4 of 11 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line.

Bernard Pelote finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and two steals for the Catamounts (1-1). Vernon Collins added 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Western Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.