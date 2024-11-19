Queens Royals to visit Appalachian State Mountaineers Tuesday

Queens Royals (2-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8.5;…

Queens Royals (2-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces Queens.

Appalachian State finished 27-7 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from deep.

Queens went 14-19 overall last season while going 1-16 on the road. The Royals shot 44.3% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

