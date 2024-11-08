Queens Royals play the Western Carolina Catamounts for out-of-conference contest

Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Queens Royals (1-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -1.5;…

Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Queens Royals (1-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens and Western Carolina square off in non-conference action.

Queens went 14-19 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Royals shot 44.3% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Western Carolina went 11-8 in SoCon play and 10-6 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 76.8 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

