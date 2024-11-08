Pyke scores 22 in Incarnate Word’s 97-53 win against Southwestern (TX)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Pyke’s 22 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Southwestern (Texas) 97-53 on Friday. Pyke had five…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Pyke’s 22 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Southwestern (Texas) 97-53 on Friday.

Pyke had five rebounds for the Cardinals (1-1). Dylan Hayman scored 17 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Davion Bailey shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

The Pirates were led in scoring by Jared Robins and Aedan Lewis with nine points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

