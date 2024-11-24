Pyke, Incarnate Word Cardinals to face the South Alabama Jaguars

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) at South Alabama Jaguars (3-2) Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) at South Alabama Jaguars (3-2)

Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces Incarnate Word in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Jaguars are 2-1 in home games. South Alabama scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-2 on the road. Incarnate Word ranks fifth in the Southland with 13.4 assists per game led by Jalin Anderson averaging 6.2.

South Alabama is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word scores 19.2 more points per game (85.0) than South Alabama gives up (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Davion Bailey is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cardinals.

