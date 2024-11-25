Pyke, Incarnate Word Cardinals to face the South Alabama Jaguars

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) at South Alabama Jaguars (3-2) Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7;…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) at South Alabama Jaguars (3-2)

Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word travels to South Alabama for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Jaguars are 2-1 on their home court. South Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in road games. Incarnate Word is fifth in the Southland with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 7.0.

South Alabama is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word has shot at a 50.5% clip from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Davion Bailey is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

