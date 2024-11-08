Purdue Fort Wayne visits UCF after Johnson’s 24-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-0) at UCF Knights (1-0) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -11;…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-0) at UCF Knights (1-0)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -11; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Darius Johnson scored 24 points in UCF’s 64-61 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

UCF went 17-16 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Knights allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the field last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 23-13 overall with a 10-8 record on the road a season ago. The Mastodons averaged 80.2 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.1% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

