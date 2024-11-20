Purdue Fort Wayne visits Penn State after Jackson’s 29-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -15; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Penn State after Jalen Jackson scored 29 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 93-74 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Penn State finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Nittany Lions averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 20.6 bench points last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 23-13 overall with a 10-8 record on the road a season ago. The Mastodons averaged 80.2 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 28.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.