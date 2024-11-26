Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Radford

Radford Highlanders (5-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons…

Radford Highlanders (5-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -8; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford and Purdue Fort Wayne square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Mastodons are 4-2 in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 13.8 assists per game led by Quinton Morton-Robertson averaging 4.2.

The Highlanders have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Radford is third in the Big South with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Gaines averaging 3.1.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 87.8 points, 15.5 more per game than the 72.3 Radford gives up. Radford’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Purdue Fort Wayne has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mastodons.

Jarvis Moss is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.7 points for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.