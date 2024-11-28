Purdue Fort Wayne squares off against Furman

Furman Paladins (5-3) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-4) Atlanta; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman and Purdue Fort…

Furman Paladins (5-3) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-4)

Atlanta; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman and Purdue Fort Wayne square off in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Mastodons are 3-4 in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Paladins have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Furman leads the SoCon scoring 74.5 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Mastodons.

Sydney Ryan is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.