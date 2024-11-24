Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play the Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (4-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and…

Drexel Dragons (4-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Purdue Fort Wayne square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Mastodons have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 12.8 assists per game led by Quinton Morton-Robertson averaging 4.4.

The Dragons have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Drexel scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Drexel averages 72.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 73.4 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Mastodons.

Kobe Magee is averaging 15.7 points for the Dragons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

