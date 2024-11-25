Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons and the Drexel Dragons meet in Daytona Beach, Florida

Drexel Dragons (4-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons…

Drexel Dragons (4-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Drexel in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Mastodons have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 88.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Dragons are 4-2 in non-conference play. Drexel averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Jason Drake with 3.3.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 88.0 points, 26.2 more per game than the 61.8 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximus Nelson is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 7.8 points.

Kobe Magee is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Dragons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.