Purdue Fort Wayne faces Southern Indiana after Bello’s 31-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Southern Indiana after Rasheed Bello scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 91-69 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 23-13 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Mastodons averaged 80.2 points per game last season, 37.0 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

Southern Indiana went 3-13 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Screaming Eagles allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

