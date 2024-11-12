Purdue Fort Wayne and Bethune-Cookman set for cross-conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-2) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-2) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -13; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Bethune-Cookman face off in non-conference action.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 23-13 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mastodons averaged 9.2 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 5-11 on the road and 17-17 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

